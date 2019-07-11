Letter: Congratulations, Officer Grisham

Congratulations, Mike
Officer Mike Grisham retired from the Longview Police Department after over 30 years of service to the city, his department, and the general public (news story, May 31). Sadly for me, a medical procedure prevented me from attending his retirement reception.
I wanted to tell the many who were there that I had the pleasure of supervising Mike for over 17 years. During that time, I never once received a complaint as to his professional conduct. To me, that was quite an accomplishment since the citizens he came in contact with had the misfortune of having a sometimes expensive traffic citation bestowed upon them.
Have a great retirement Mike.
— Robert Eberz, Longview (Eberz is a retired Longview assistant chief of police)