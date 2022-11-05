Letter: Congratulations to Tatum Music

Congratulations to Tatum Music
The article about Tatum Music’s 75th anniversary (Nov. 2) brought back many memories for me.
Our family moved to Longview in 1949 for my Dad to take the position of band director at Pine Tree High School.
My Dad and Alto Tatum met soon after our arrival, and they quickly became friends, and I can recall playing with their daughter who was about my age.
When my husband and I moved to Longview in 1973, my Dad gave me instructions to be sure to get in touch with Mr. Tatum and introduce myself to him. When the Longview band honored Mr. Tatum for his longtime support of Longview band programs, I told my Dad about the impending honor, and he came to Longview to witness the presentation.
This gave these longtime friends a chance to reconnect and reminisce about their shared memories.
Congratulations to Tatum Music Co. for 75 years of impacting the lives of hundreds of band students.
— Marsha Barrett, Longview