Letter: Congress, do your duty on war powers

Congress, do your duty
There is an issue all of us should rise up in unison to support.
The War Powers Resolution requires the president to notify Congress within 48 hours of committing armed forces to military action and forbids armed forces from remaining for more than 60 days, with a further 30-day withdrawal period, without a congressional authorization for use of military force or a declaration of war by the United States.
The resolution was passed by two-thirds each of the House and Senate, overriding the veto of President Richard Nixon.
The United States has been at war almost every year of its existence — many times made by the presidents of both parties with little supervision from anyone.
Our soldiers often are ordered into wars in which the strategy was never clear and outcome vague or bad. Our soldiers are ordered into situations in which they, the soldiers on the other side and countless civilians have been mutilated and killed. Towns, cities, farmlands, etc., destroyed. Our country has poured billions into battles in places most of us can’t find on a map, while needs at home have to wait.
Congress passed the War Powers Resolution to avoid unilateral deadly actions by our presidents. The problem is most in Congress don’t have the political guts to stand up and live up to their responsibilities of oversight needed for this deadly enterprise.
Our nation and others now have the ability to destroy life as we know it with our technically advanced weapons. Without serious checks and balances we will meet a tragic end and take humanity around the world with us.
— Blake Bailey, Tyler