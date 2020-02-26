Letter: Consequences needed to stop street racing

How to stop street racing
So Justice of the Peace Tim Bryan is wringing his hands and saying he doesn’t know what can be done about these young punks’ street racing and endangering the lives of countless other motorists. He suggests “awareness,” or “conversations.”
Really, Mr. JP?
Awareness and conversations are already part of every drivers’ education course in the nation. These kids have already been through that and clearly it meant nothing to them. They care nothing for the law, common sense or other peoples’ lives. Here’s an idea — how about some substantive consequences, starting with:
1. Mandatory jail time, even for 16 and 17 year olds. No bond. I’m talking one day in jail for every MPH over the speed limit. Enough of this slap-on-the-wrist stuff that these last two kids got.
2. Fine: A minimum of $100 for every MPH over the speed limit.
3. Revocation of their driver’s license for one month for every MPH over the speed limit. A bit much? I don’t think so. Ask the lady who was seriously injured by the driver racing at 109 mph on U.S. 259, where two others were killed.
Meaningful consequences go a long way toward deterring lawlessness of all kinds. How many more people must die or be injured before something is done to solve this problem?
— Carol Blair, Gladewater