Letter: Conservative's view of Trump

Conservative’s view of Trump
I would like to voice my agreement with Dale Grider (letter, Dec. 6) concerning a conservative’s view of Donald Trump. He is very human, and we did/do not idolize him or look at him as a godlike figure. As a matter of fact, he was not my choice in the primaries in 2016.
He did accomplish much in his beleaguered presidency, for which I am thankful.
The crux of the matter is that I cannot and will not vote for a party which advocates ideals and actions that are opposite my deeply held beliefs.
Additionally, throughout the fall months I have noticed several Democrats express the opinion that “Trump supporters are uneducated.” A statement both laughable and absurdly arrogant — an opinion based on nothing but a prejudiced view of those of us who dare disagree with them.
I looked at my own small sampling of Republicans. In our three-generation, 10-member Trump-supporting family, two hold doctorate degrees, four master’s degrees and four bachelor’s degrees.
— Mary K. Barham, Longview