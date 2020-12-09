You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Conservative's view of Trump

I would like to voice my agreement with Dale Grider (letter, Dec. 6) concerning a conservative’s view of Donald Trump. He is very human, and we did/do not idolize him or look at him as a godlike figure. As a matter of fact, he was not my choice in the primaries in 2016.

He did accomplish much in his beleaguered presidency, for which I am thankful.

The crux of the matter is that I cannot and will not vote for a party which advocates ideals and actions that are opposite my deeply held beliefs.

Additionally, throughout the fall months I have noticed several Democrats express the opinion that “Trump supporters are uneducated.” A statement both laughable and absurdly arrogant — an opinion based on nothing but a prejudiced view of those of us who dare disagree with them.

I looked at my own small sampling of Republicans. In our three-generation, 10-member Trump-supporting family, two hold doctorate degrees, four master’s degrees and four bachelor’s degrees.

— Mary K. Barham, Longview

