Letter: Consider a phone call

Consider a phone call
On June 20, 2015, the Kilgore College board held a “retreat training” session. As a concerned citizen, I attended the entire meeting.
Mr. Roberto Zarate of Alamo College presented the training. Topics included board transparency, positive messaging, policy review, board behavior and teamwork, three areas of board responsibility (policy, fiscal, student success) and some other topics of interest.
At the end of the presentation, Mr. Zarate asked each board member to talk about something they had learned during the training session. Most members talked about one of the topics listed above or one of the other topics listed in the minutes.
The last to speak was Joe Carrington. When it came to his turn, he stared at a pad in front of him for what was an awkwardly long moment. Then, looking at each member he said, “I have learned that we have not been doing our job.”
Another long silence followed, and Mr. Zarate closed his part of meeting with some general comments.
With seven new members on the board now (Mr. Carrington and Lon Ford are the only remaining from that time), perhaps a phone call to Mr. Zarate would be wise.
— Dean Kinney, Kilgore