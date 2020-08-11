You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Consider online school

High school can be tough enough for introverts and newbies, but no student should ever fear for their safety.

Moving from a small town in Montana to a Dallas high school with more than 1,700 students, I was completely overwhelmed. During this time, I struggled with my mental health, and by junior year I hit a breaking point. I had many negative experiences while attending that school, and as a result, endured frequent panic attacks.

For my physical and emotional well-being, I knew I needed to make a change for myself. The following year, I enrolled in Texas Online Preparatory School.

This decision played a huge part in my recovery, impacting me for the better and for the long term.

Attending online school meant I could focus on my education and take courses that prepared me for college. I took control of my schedule and explored my interests, eventually discovering my career path.

As the number of COVID-19 cases rises across Texas, and the school reopening debate continues, I urge families and decision-makers to consider online school. This is an option that works.

— Kelsey Luckie, Lewisville

