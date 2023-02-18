Letter: Constantly at odds

Constantly at odds
President Biden’s State of the Union speech received both praise and ridicule. Not surprising to most. I think the last time our nation was unified was shortly after 9/11.
We have been at odds with each other ever since. Non-existent weapons of mass destruction, Hurricane Katrina, Obamacare and the Trump/Russian collusion hoax have put us at each other’s throats for years.
It made coming together to fight COVID impossible. We fought tooth and nail over every issue concerning COVID. History will not judge us or our institutions kindly. That is, unless we can right the ship before she sinks further into the depths.
A leader that can speak to all of us with a uniting vision of the future needs to emerge. Radical visions on both sides must be rejected by our political leaders. The press must stop pushing one agenda over any other.
The legendary broadcaster Walter Cronkite had political views also. They never became a part of his nightly news broadcast. He would end each broadcast by saying “and that’s the way it is.” Viewers believed him. We need more of that now. Congratulations to CBS; they seem to be making the effort.
— Gerald Green, Longview