Letter: Constitutional violations

Constitutional violations
The Supreme Court of the United States has thrown out the Texas lawsuit challenging elections results in four battleground states. The reason for the decision was Texas did not have standing in the matter.
Perhaps the court has never heard these words by President Obama? “Elections have consequences!” Obama uttered these words after the 2012 election and went on to make sure every American felt those consequences with the passage of The Affordable Care Act. Texans are also Americans, and this election will certainly have major consequences for us.
Texas does have the right to object to election results when they feel the U.S. Constitution was violated by certain actions taken by the four states in question. The Texas lawsuit’s merit was not addressed by the court. Instead, to use a football analogy, it was fourth down and inches on the 50-yard line, and the court sent out the punt team.
I understand the court was in a tight spot and any decision they made would make half our nation upset. But in a general election, every American has equal standing when it applies to any possible violations of the constitution.
— Gerald Green, Longview