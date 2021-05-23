You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Continued calamities

Continued calamities

Contrary to Dave McNeely’s assertion (column, May 13) about “The Big Lie” that the 2020 presidential election was not fraudulent, but that it was a product of Trump’s “malignant narcissism,” would be comical if not for the calamities that continue to result.

“The Big Lie” is the result of the Democratic Party (and liberals in general) being completely controlled by “The Father of Lies.” But the tremendous evil of the stolen election of 2020 is God’s permissive will, as the good that resulted from Trump’s 2016 election was God’s ordaining will.

God mercifully gave us a four-year reprieve. But the “Culture of Death” in our country, and the rest of the world, is soon to come to an ignominious end. Thank God!

— Kevin McQuaid, Longview

