Letter: Convenient indignance

Convenient indignance
Sunday night on “60 Minutes” President Biden declared the pandemic is now over, which is great. So, can all the people he fired for not taking the COVID-19 shot now have their jobs back? I made the decision to get all my shots, but I think every American should have the freedom to decide, not be mandated.
While I’m on the subject, there’s a female who frequently writes to the paper decrying “my body, my choice,” but where was her outrage when thousands of women in the medical field and National Guard were axed from their professions for refusing Joe’s jab? I understand not caring for an inanimate object like a baby (I mean fetus), but taking a woman’s ability to keep a roof over her head or to provide financially for her family should at least warrant a letter to the editor or a picket line at Loop 281 and McCann Road.
Only indignant when it serves their narrative. SMH!
— Keith Kupiec, Gladewater