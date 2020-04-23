Letter: Could you donate that stimulus check?

Turning check over to charity

I am sure that there are a number of people who are going to receive a stimulus check who can afford to donate to the Red Cross or another charity of their choice.

— Gerry Colley, Tyler

Today's Bible verse

“For the Spirit God gave us does not make us timid, but gives us power, love and

self-discipline.”

— 2 Timothy 1:7

