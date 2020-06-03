Letter: Council must take bigger budget role

Council must take bigger role
Concerning the City of Longview’s attempt to assess up to 8% more in property taxes through a Texas Legislature loophole:
Mayor Andy Mack stated in a News-Journal article (May 14) that “to deal with the deficit we’re going to be incurring during this coronavirus outbreak ... we’re going to leave no stone unturned.”
Maybe he should take a page from Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt’s playbook. The county has no debt and substantial reserves.
The City of Longview has managed its finances just the opposite:
1) $110 million in revenue and general obligation bond debt
2) $104 million public safety, streets and parks bond debt
3) Longview firemen’s pension fund has a $62 million unfunded liability
4) The council gave $600,000 to the Petroleum Building developer
The City of Longview raised property taxes by $3.5 million last year, mostly to fund big salary increases for city employees. At the same time water and sewer rates increased as well.
It is time to start a search for a new city manager capable of running the city like a business. Keith Bonds’ continual pattern of raising taxes and city fees on the taxpayers must come to an end.
The City Council must take a bigger role in the budget process immediately, because it has become obvious the city manager’s only agenda is to continue to raise taxes.
— Tommy Finklea, Longview