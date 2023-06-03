Letter: Counter-compromise

Counter-compromise
The LNJ posted an editorial about immigration reform from the Las Vegas Review-Journal. It states the proposal offers people who have been in the U.S. over five years an opportunity to pay a $5,000 fine over seven years for protection against deportation.
After the seven years are up, the people could pay a $5K fine and get permanent residence status or start the process of gaining citizenship.
That sounds like the deal a coyote would make, “Give me $10,000 and I’ll get you into the U.S.” My counter-compromise would be: After five years in the U.S., people would gain amnesty and immediate citizenship.
The editorial also says the proposal would create processing centers and housing, somewhat euphemistically labeled as humanitarian campuses for people awaiting adjudication of their status.
Governor Greg has declared an invasion is happening on the Texas southern border. My counter-proposal would be to call on the United Nations to declare a humanitarian crisis on the border and to create an exclusion zone of 50 kilometers along the north side of the Rio Grande.
Next, bring in the UN peacekeepers and volunteers — the Blue Helmets and the White Helmets — to guarantee the human rights of the people crossing into Texas.
— Charles Kelley, Longview