Letter: Country in a crisis

Country in a crisis
Wake up fellow Americans. Our country is really in a crisis. Not just a border crisis. We have a sitting American president who is not able to make any decisions and rapidly is declining mentally. Watching him stumble through the motions of being president and not even able to read a teleprompter is really sad. Who is really in charge of the White House?
Michael Reagan in his column (Sept. 28) wrote as someone who watched a father with Alzheimer’s suffer. However, Nancy Reagan did not let her husband deteriorate in front of everyone.
Jill Biden cannot claim she is doing what is best for her husband as she hides him away in the basement. Thank you, Michael, for presenting such a true and thought-provoking column.
I am really afraid. Can our country last for eight more months without a leader? The White House staff and the liberal media all pretend all is right with the president.
The military generals who were being questioned about the humiliating exit from Afghanistan said they got their final orders from Biden. Any bill passed through the House and Senate awaits a final signature from the president. Who is really in charge of America? God bless America, and keep her safe and strong!
— June Strohsahl, Longview