Letter: Country needs good people

Country needs good people
To Mark William Bartlett (letter, Oct. 4): As to inflationary increases in mortgages, rents, car prices, fuel prices and food prices — it’s all down to rapacious, acquisitive capitalism.
About 401 (k)s ... well, if you have one, lucky you. The Fed determines interest rates. You must be concerned that the YTD Dow Jones is down 17.5%. Never mind that the Dow is up 32.5% over the last five years. Millions don’t have a stake in the market. Millions are facing those inflationary pressures without a raise in the minimum wage. Crime will always be with us. Period.
I hear complaints, but I don’t hear solutions. Here’s a solution: Encourage all immigrants to cross the southern border at safe crossing points. March the immigrants over next to the wall. Order the immigrants to raise their hands. Then ... swear the immigrants in as U.S. citizens, on the spot.
Issue these new citizens a passport, a DL and a free bus ticket to anywhere they want to go. Also, amnesty to all who have lived in the U.S. for any length of time. Just because they don’t look like you, or talk your lingo, doesn’t make them bad people.
They. Are. Good. People. The. Country. Needs. Them. Got it?
— Charles Kelley, Longview