Letter: County could remove statue

County could remove statue
Two or three years ago, there was a movement to do away with the Confederate statue in front of the Gregg County Courthouse. I didn’t think anything about it.
I came across a pamphlet last week telling about who and why the statue was built. The United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1911 erected the statue to support the men in grey and to help maintain the belief in slavery. In 1930, the statue was placed on the courthouse lawn, and some people believe this is still a sign of white supremacy.
The county could show a sign that not all of the county is in favor of white supremacy by removing the statue.
— Jerry Matlock, Longview