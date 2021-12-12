Letter: Court's decisions will be reversed

Court’s decisions will be reversed
As the Supreme Court continues its deliberations of the current case seeking to overturn Roe vs Wade, it is readily apparent that precedent will be overturned.
However, the situation goes beyond the current case. A total of six members of the current court have been endorsed by the Federalist Society, a group of very conservative lawyers who advocate a so-called “originalist” interpretation of the Constitution. This premise is flawed because many of the framers of the Constitution differed in their interpretation of its meaning after its ratification.
This judicial philosophy had led to a weakening of the 1964 Civil Rights Act by a decision on June 25, 2013, that certain states with a past history of discrimination against minorities would no longer be subject to federal oversight of their elections. This decision was followed on June 27, 2019, when the court ruled that federal courts had no role in settling disputes caused by gerrymandering even if they had adverse effects for minority voters.
In the fullness of time, many of the decisions of the current court will be regarded by history in the same light as Plessy vs Ferguson — which sanctioned segregation — and will eventually be reversed.
— Tom Owens, Longview