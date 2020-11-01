Letter: Cover-up

Cover-up
I feel as if I’m writing to an empty newsroom. Anybody there keeping up with relevant news regarding Joe Biden?
It is really scary how almost all of the media is so silent concerning, No. 1, the Hunter Biden emails, and now No. 2, the Bobulinski expose which reveals that Joe did, in fact, know (contrary to what he has been telling us) about Hunter’s business dealings with foreign entities, one specifically involving a “pay for influence” scheme with, among others, a high level Communist China businessman.
Joe participated in two separate meetings Bobulinski attended, and was to be a recipient of some of the money that was to come from China to Hunter’s company. All this while he was serving as vice president!
Because of this cover-up by so many influential ones here in our country, I am fearful that our freedoms have already been eroded greatly. I understand the FBI has had Hunter’s laptop since 2019, but I had not heard anything about that until the NY Post broke the story. Had you? Who all is colluding to keep these details from the American people? Obviously, ones who hate Trump and want Biden to win.
Yes, I watch Fox News. How else can I really know what is going on in this world? They fact check very carefully and are quick to correct any very rare reported error.
Would it not be honorable for you to disseminate the above information so readers can weigh these facts when making their decision as to who to vote for?
— Sue Wilson, Longview