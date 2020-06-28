Letter: COVID noncompliance

COVID-19 noncompliance
While picking up a lunch time take-out order today at a popular restaurant on South Eastman Road, I was surprised to see that absolutely no one was wearing a face covering or social distancing inside the restaurant. None of the restaurant staff or patrons, except me, was wearing a face covering. The tables were not distanced. There were several group tables that had larger groups of people sitting shoulder to shoulder.
With this type of noncompliance to the COVID business guidelines, it is no wonder that COVID cases continue to rise and escalate in regularity.
— James Gossett, Avinger