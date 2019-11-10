Letter: Cowardice and avarice

Cowardice and avarice
With one outrageous act after another it would be easy to miss a subterfuge concealing a compromised Donald Trump’s rendition of Ukraine to his Russian best friend. Withholding military aid would be disastrous to Ukraine’s fledgling democracy. There is the real treason. And Trump doesn’t have to do a thing but keep lying.
This is cowardice demonstrated daily by Cadet Bonespurs. It’s been going on since day one. Remember when he spent a fortune on cruise missiles blowing up a junk pile on an inoperative Syrian airbase? Yes sirree, that sent a real message.
We’re already hearing how bad those Ukrainians are. But Vladimir Putin sure wants it back. And Cadet Bonespurs is going to give it to him. He can’t say no after all. Not possible you say? Well sanctions on Russia are off. And look at what he did to the Kurds.
The Republicans’ avarice is offensive enough. Now you are partners in genocide. Our nation’s standing as world leader, gone. Just eat your little cracker and have your little wine. You’ve already paid your Russian hackers. Now your conscience is all mine.
— Art Strange, Longview