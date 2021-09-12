Letter: Crazy times

Crazy times
Being that I’m becoming an ol’ geezer, my comfort music is from the 60s and 70s. Crazy times we’re in, and a song by the Temptations called “Ball of Confusion” pretty much nails what we’re living today.
On current events, I’m way past confused. Biden issued a vaccine mandate to force the unvaccinated to get vaccinated — to protect the vaccinated. Did he have yet another senior moment, or are the vaccinated still at high risk?
Texas passed a new law on abortion, and folks are protesting with the main mantra being, “My body, my choice.” OK for abortion, but not so much when it comes to a vaccine?
Also saw that panic buying is kicking in again — three-case limit on bottled water I buy for work with portability being the main reason. My main source of clean, safe water is my kitchen sink faucet. Good job Longview for always providing safe water.
Feral hogs are running rampant at my rural property. Texas has eased hunting restrictions, so people can use most anything short of a small nuke to eliminate them. Thank you for that.
Sept. 11 is here. Sad about that, and my comfort music will be my go-to therapy. Time for reflection and prayer.
— Amos Snow III, Longview