Letter: Criminal behavior

Criminal behavior
Sedition must be dealt with in a manner deserving its evil, despicable and pernicious goals. No less than the overthrow of the government of the United States was openly and wantonly attempted on Jan. 6. Those responsible must answer to the charges with all due urgency, including Mr. Trump and all of his enablers. At the same time we must be alert to cyberattack and provocations from Republicans’ new best friends, the Russians, who were publicly and profanely enlisted to assist in the effort to overthrow our government during the Republican National Convention in 2016.
Republicans no longer respect or play by the rule of law or even common decency. If they even had a game plan, no one could see it because of bald face lies. Yet no pretentions here, they have no plan, never did. Just anarchy. Republicans are angry and more susceptible than ever to propaganda and misinformation. The more they lose, the worse it will get. Americans must never accept this patent criminal behavior. Time is of the essence. Now is the time.
— Art Strange, Longview