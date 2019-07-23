Letter: Crisis isn't on the border

Crisis isn’t on the border
I have watched with disgust as Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives have criticized and vilified our Border Patrol and ICE. These are the agencies charged with guarding our virtually wide open Southern border and enforcing the immigration laws of our country. Most do an admirable job.
I understand there is a crisis. The problem is that too many believe the crisis is on the border. The crisis, sirs and ma’ams, is in Washington, D.C.
You, the House of Representatives, have not changed the laws under which these people work. You, the House of Representatives, have failed to provide the resources to house people, secure the border and enforce the laws in the way you say you want them enforced. You, the House of Representatives, do not want to fix the crisis. You, the House of Representatives, are trying to use your public spin on the crisis to win elections. You, the House of Representatives, cannot fix the crisis because you, the Democrat-run House of Representatives, are the crisis.
–Alfred McBride, Longview