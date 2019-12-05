Letter: Critical of all but substance

Critical of all but substance
According to Gayle Raif (Saturday Forum, Nov. 23), I “have a right to badmouth anyone” because I did watch the impeachment hearings wall-to-wall. So, first, I would like to agree that it was a messy process. But how, since you didn’t say you watched FOX, did you know their captioning was any different than CBS, NBC, CNN and ABC? Was it, like all of the testimony against Trump, just secondhand information that you got from one of those networks you did watch?
So my badmouthing would be 1) The whole thing was over a “favor,” a one-sided gesture of goodwill, that President Trump asked of President Zelenski, 2) that was twisted into “quid pro quo” — then extortion — then bribery in the offices of Rep. Adam Schiff.
3) So in five days of testimony, the “quo” (assistance) could never be directly connected by any witnesses to the “quid” (favor). 4) Meanwhile, important bipartisan legislation like the USMCA agreement is being “held hostage” by Nancy Pelosi until 21 wavering Democrat representatives vote for the articles of impeachment of the president.
Isn’t it interesting how some people who watched the whole thing could be critical of everything except the substance of the hearings?
— Robert Bauman, Longview