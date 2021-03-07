Letter: Critical thinking

Critical thinking
I have a bachelor’s degree in child development. Dr. Seuss books have been popular since I was a child. His fanciful images and word play have inspired young readers for at least three generations.
We have always been a society that abhors banning books. Removing books that might have “hurtful” images reinforces victimhood. When you look at the bulk of Dr. Seuss books, none of his images are lifelike.
If, in current times, some of his images are troubling, use them as discussion points of real vs imaginary. What a wonderful way to begin teaching critical thinking. Something we obviously need a lot more of.
— Leslie Griffin. Liberty City