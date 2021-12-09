Letter: Critical thinking

Critical thinking
There was a recent letter to the editor (Dec. 5) by a knee jerk Henny Penny after a hunting accident, which took the life of a young child.
Henny believes that guns are evil, and there is no need for anyone to own one. Henny asserts that there should be no hunters, since food is readily available. In her view, guns kill, people don’t. Henny failed to mention the role that guns play in preventing death and crime. I wonder if Henny is aware that many more kids die in auto accidents than from firearms. Should we ban autos?
Kids die in swimming pools, riding their bikes, skateboarding, etc. Should we ban those activities also?
Ideas like this occur when you try to make decisions based upon guttural emotion. People, don’t be a Henny Penny. Use your critical thinking skills. If you try to defend a position that is indefensible, you end up looking foolish. If you want to legally own a firearm, then do so.
I am reminded of an old saying in the police community, “When seconds matter, we are only minutes away.” People, protect yourselves and your loved ones. It’s the responsible thing to do.
— Mark William Bartlett, Longview