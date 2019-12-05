Letter: Cruz's hypocrisy is showing

Cruz’s hypocrisy is showing
In a recent column, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz called out China’s increasingly confrontational military ambitions and that country’s widening efforts to assert its influence in international affairs (Opinion, Nov. 16). The senator remarked on what he termed “economic blackmail.” He condemned China’s bullying posture toward its international neighbors as well as the oppression of minorities within China’s population. His points were cogent, timely and accurately depict a regime determined to imprint its stamp on the world stage.
The senator’s insightful remarks about the mounting threat from China make all the more astonishing his inability to recognize and condemn the parallels between China’s malfeasance and that of the current resident at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., along with his retinue.
Economic blackmail? Withholding $391 million in military aid from Ukraine while it is engaged in a shooting war with Russian proxies in its eastern provinces checks that box. The current chief executive has bullied every Western ally we have while fawning over dictatorships like North Korea, Saudi Arabia and Russia. Creating a rally point for neo-Nazis in Charlottesville and inviting members of Congress to “go back where they came” from fills the bill as oppression of citizens based on race or religion.
An uncharitable analysis might conclude Cruz is ignoring the stink from the White House or worse diverting attention away from it by changing the subject. Either way, the senator’s hypocrisy is peeking out.
— Joe Young, Longview