Letter: Cut space spending

Cut space spending
Republicans are searching for ways to cut spending. I suggest cutting spending on what I call space stuff.
Cut federal spending on space stuff, like communication satellites, to minimum. Cut spending to zero for future missions to the moon. Spending on missions to Mars is just wasteful and stupid. Spend not one cent on space stuff until every person on planet Earth has access to plentiful food, potable water and breathable air — all the things not found on the Moon or Mars.
Recently, billionaires have been seen playing with their rockets. If those guys have the money to waste on space stuff, then their taxes are too low. Raise the taxes on the wealthy to 90%.
In 1969, if Apollo astronauts had found anything of value on the moon, acquisitive capitalists would have already gone there to exploit those resources. If they had, I’m sure, when we looked up at the moon we would see glittering adverts telling us to use “Berma-Shave” and to drink “Moxie soda — the soda real Moon Men drink.”
We must clean up our planet before thinking about going to another. Even then, it’s just a stupid idea best left to science fiction.
— Charles Kelley, Longview