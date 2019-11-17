Letter: Deafening silence on bombing

Deafening silence on bombing
I am writing on something that is not covered in the major media. Israel is bombing Gaza again. This is done as a cynical ploy to allow Netanyahu to retain power. Military action is always a surefire way to engender support for leaders who have wavering support.
It should not be called a war as the people of Gaza have no air force, no navy, no army, no tanks and no means to defend themselves from the overwhelming military weapons possessed by Israel. Note most of these weapons were given to Israel with our taxes.
So far 22 Gazans have been killed. Now if it is covered at all it will be reported that Israel attacked in response to rockets from Gaza. Actually Israel provoked the whole thing with targeted assassination of several leaders in Gaza. Otherwise the issue will be relegated to a deafening silence from our media.
— Jerry King, Longview