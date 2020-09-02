Letter: Debate or not debate?

Debate or not debate?
Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House, recently advocated that Joe Biden not debate President Trump.
I fail to see how that helps Joe Biden’s campaign. Yes, the president is a great debater and someone to fear on the debate stage. He clearly demolished all his Republican challengers in 2016. Hillary Clinton did better, but also clearly lost.
But the speaker only has to look at her own caucus to see how avoiding debating an opponent works out. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez won her Democratic House seat when her opponent refused to debate her two years ago. Her opponent was Joe Crowley, a 10-term incumbent and the Democratic Caucus chair at the time. It is considered the biggest upset in the 2018 election.
Pelosi’s advice puts Joe Biden between a rock and a hard place. Trying to defend his 50-year political record against a debater like President Trump, or risking an outcome like the one that put Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in office.
— Gerald Green, Longview