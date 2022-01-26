Letter: Debunked accusations

Debunked accusations
John Foster is one of the finest left-wing activists in that no matter what the left does, he can make it out to be a positive thing.
Many of his accusations have been debunked. I will not challenge him on them. But I would like to know why no comments on the following facts: the debacle in Afghanistan, where Biden disregarded his advisers’ recommendations and we left in disgrace, leaving many Americans who supported us in the hands of the enemy.
By the way, this president also is giving aid to them now.
Our borders with Mexico: The U.S. is not protecting Americans by allowing illegal immigrants to cross over with very little opposition. Inflation is running rampant, and Biden’s desire is to borrow more money. We can’t get people to work, so how are we going to feed our country?
I could go on, but I only have one more thing to say. If we go to war because of what our president failed to do about Ukraine, I will not support it.
— Charles Faraci, Longview