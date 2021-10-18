Letter: Debunked conspiracy theory

Debunked conspiracy theory
There are numerous conspiracy theories against the COVID-19 vaccine promoted by anti-vaccine groups. One of the theories is that people become magnetic after getting the vaccine shot. Of course, all credible doctors and public health experts reject the theory. Yet, the conspiracy theorists are still advancing this debunked theory, causing some people to remain hesitant about getting vaccinated. They even produced a photo of a man showing a shiny stainless steel spoon attached to his upper left arm where he got the jab. They claimed this photo is the proof. Nice try!
There is a little problem with this photo. I am a metals and materials engineer who has worked in the field for 40 years. The spoons, forks and other kitchen utensils are made with special grade stainless steels if they are made of metals. Unlike low-cost regular steels, these stainless steels are not magnetic, and they are not attracted to a magnet. Anyone can prove this at home using a steel nail, fork and a small magnet. The photo is a fake.
To those who believe in the absurd conspiracy theories, please get the vaccine and help keep our neighborhoods safe.
— Yung Woo Lee, Longview