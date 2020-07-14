Letter: Defeat the virus

Defeat the virus
I understand that people think wearing masks violates their rights. I also think that a doctor should have the right to send questionnaires out to all his patients to see if they’re wearing masks.
If they’re not, I believe that they should have the right to refuse their services to them if they come in with COVID symptoms. Seems fair, right? I don’t hear anybody talking about doctors, nurses or medical aides’ rights to refuse helping the people that contribute to their risks, just those of us “expendables” in the aged or pre-existing conditions populous. “Our lives” don’t matter.
But what if you walked up to the door of an emergency room with life-threatening COVID pneumonia, and they said “Sorry, it’s dangerous, and I don’t see why I should help you because, well, I have the right to protect myself and my life in this free country, and you’re infringing on my livelihood because you brought this on yourself with your lack of precaution — not thinking about wearing your mask until now.”
It’s a good argument on their behalf, I think. That kind of pouting makes more sense to me than pouting about the mask.
We have really been complaining about such a little, temporary thing and we better worry that the day may come that medical employees quit putting up with all our “oppressed to intolerability” whining about these masks. Or worse, they’ll just quit their jobs, like we’re doing. Defeat this enemy virus.
— George Thomas, Longview