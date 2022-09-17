Letter: Defender of the Faith

Defender of the Faith
With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and the pomp and pageantry surrounding her funeral, it is a rarity when a British monarch is proclaimed.
Her eldest son, Charles III, is styled “Charles III, by the grace of God, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of His other realms and territories king, head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith.”
The original Latin phrase “Fidei Defensor” reflects the sovereign position as head of the Church of England. The original designation Defender of the Faith was bestowed on James VI in 1507 by Pope Julius II.
It was subsequently bestowed by King Henry the Eighth by another pope. The phrase is seen on modern British coins bearing “FID DEF.”
I am pleased that on his first official statement as King Charles III, he went out of his way to say that Christianity plays a fundamental role in his life. The King of Scots is the hereditary grand master of the Royal Order of Scotland, for whom, at every meeting of the order, wherever held, a vacant chair is left for him to occupy if he so chooses.
Fidelity transcends generations. God save the king.
— James A. Marples