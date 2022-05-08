Letter: Defending Tim Scott

Defending Tim Scott
The column by Elwood Watson (May 4) was a clear indication of his disdain for Black conservatives. He excoriates those who do not believe the USA is racist.
I personally like and highly respect the good things I have heard about and from Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, one Watson takes to task. Same with some others he mentioned.
I don’t deny there is some racism in our country, but I believe we are largely non-racist today. That’s more than I can say for Mr. Watson!
— Sue Wilson, Longview