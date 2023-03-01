Letter: DEI fears

DEI fears
From the internet: “A new U.S. Census Bureau report reveals that Texas has become the fourth U.S. state where more than half of the population is Latino, black, Asian or Native American. The growth in Texas’ Hispanic population has been almost equally from natural increase — the excess of births over deaths and as a result of immigration and migration. By some estimates, America as a whole will undergo this transformation within the next 50 years.”
Whites are scared. So in the face of reality, and to play on white fears, our Texas leaders want to outlaw diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). The fear canards are saying, “(DEI) has been manipulated to push policies that expressly favor some demographic groups to the detriment of others ... and DEI is about dictating how people think.”
However, DEI increases strength through diversity. In Texas metroplexes, the diverse population and education rate is higher, as well as median income, and the enjoyment of art and program activities, and greatly more than in Texas rural predominately white areas. Simply go to Texas maps about these inquiries for verification.
We and Texas lawmakers beware. Laws oppressing majorities will be ignored and unenforced. Progress will continue. Fear left behind.
— Frank Supercinski, Longview