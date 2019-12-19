Letter: Demand Congress does its job

Demand Congress does its job
I can say pigs fly and demand everyone believe pigs fly. That still doesn’t mean pigs can fly, which also means you shouldn’t believe it.
Our congressional leaders took an oath to our country and its people, not the president. Those congressmen who are making a farce of our judiciary system by having a preconceived notion of their judgment of facts they haven’t even heard are betraying that oath (Mr. McConnell and Mr. Graham, I am speaking to you in particular).
Commend those who have kept an open mind, who are still listening and will make a fair judgment about the facts. For those who are trying to think of the next thing to say, or who think this is partisan, they are not listening.
It is time we all treat this with the gravity it deserves. Put social media down, quit following Twitter, quit trying to create the news and start listening to (and demanding to see and hear) all the facts being presented in this case. Start looking at (and demanding) the evidence and stop listening to (or creating) the distractions.
There is a reason judges instruct jurors not to listen to the news, to social media, to read the newspaper, etc. Jurors are supposed to focus on the facts presented in front of them, period.
These people were elected to one of the highest posts in the country to do their job. It is high time we demand they start doing it.
— Susan Tanner, Longview