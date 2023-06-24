Letter: Demise of democracy

Demise of democracy
According to a recent report in the Guardian, over two years following the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, approximately 12 million American adults believe violence is justified to restore Donald Trump’s presidency.
While not shocking, this number is sobering and should be taken seriously. It’s not what pundits typically label an inflection point in history; rather, it’s a perilous moment, requiring us to unify and transcend our political silos in order to prevent the demise of democracy.
To stand by, play the usual frustrating partisan political games and do nothing means acquiescing to the right-wing extremists, allowing them to dominate our nation’s discourse and in so doing take down the government as we merely look on in disbelief, no longer able to do anything.
I am not crying wolf. There is ample historical evidence describing the dangerous consequences of what could happen if we remain on the apathetic path.
One partial solution might be to begin a national conversation about domestic terrorism, discovering how to recognize it and stop it — just as we did after 9/11. That, it seems to me, would help begin to address the cause of the problem. But one thing is abundantly certain: The status quo is not a viable option.
— Richard Cherwitz, Austin