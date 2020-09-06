Letter: Democratic dingbats

Democratic dingbats
I don’t know how John Foster has the nerve to make fun of Louie Gohmert (Forum page, Aug. 22) with all those dingbats in his party. Just to name a few:
Nancy Pelosi: When that disastrous health bill was written, she said “Let’s pass this bill so we can find out what’s in it.” How stupid was that?
Obama: The first month in office, he toured all the third world countries and apologized for America and said, “I am a citizen of the world.”
Jimmy Carter: he gave away the Panama Canal, and when he visits the Middle East, he places a wreath on Arafat’s (a known terrorist) grave.
And how do you forget the infamous Bill Clinton? When questioned by Congress, he said, “It depends on the meaning of what it is.”
Time does not permit me to tell all the blunders of sleepy Joe.
So on Nov. 4, the party of Louie Gohmert will be whistling Dixie!
— Betty Railey, Scottsville