Letter: Democratic process

Mr. Robert Bauman, I felt compel to write an answer to your letter (Dec. 1).

I would like to know who appointed you to determine what God desires in a government? Maybe that selection was made by a democratic process inspired by God. Even Trump’s cyber security chief Chris Krebs said, “The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history.”

Isaiah 45:20: “Gather together and come; assemble, you fugitives from the nations. Ignorant are those who carry about idols of wood (MAGA hats), who pray to gods (Trump) that cannot save.”

I therefore ask you to stop wringing your hands in despair and accept what has happened. “Little children, keep yourselves from idols,” (1 John 5:21).

— Roland Lampin, Beckville

