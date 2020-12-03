Letter: Democratic process

Democratic process
Mr. Robert Bauman, I felt compel to write an answer to your letter (Dec. 1).
I would like to know who appointed you to determine what God desires in a government? Maybe that selection was made by a democratic process inspired by God. Even Trump’s cyber security chief Chris Krebs said, “The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history.”
Isaiah 45:20: “Gather together and come; assemble, you fugitives from the nations. Ignorant are those who carry about idols of wood (MAGA hats), who pray to gods (Trump) that cannot save.”
I therefore ask you to stop wringing your hands in despair and accept what has happened. “Little children, keep yourselves from idols,” (1 John 5:21).
— Roland Lampin, Beckville