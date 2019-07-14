Letter: Democrats' failure of leadership

Democrats’ lack of leadership
For those who wonder why the Democrats can’t defeat someone as egotistical and shallow and narcissistic as Donald Trump appears to be: Look no further than the leadership displayed by Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi in this latest round over detention policies and all we have done to the people caught in the meat grinder of despair.
Pelosi and Schumer, who protest vehemently that they want to protect the children in detention centers, have a funny way of demonstrating that. Competing versions of an aid bill for immigration emerged from the Senate and the House. The House bill had some restrictions as to how long kids could be held in centers and monitoring their safety and sanitation, etc. The Senate bill was just $4.6 billion for more of the same — money for ICE and enforcement and maybe the wall. Rather than fight for changes in the Senate bill, Pelosi capitulated to the Senate bill so she and colleagues could have the Fourth of July break. So Trump gets his bill with no real provisions for children’s safety or well-being. Progressives were rightfully upset.
By the way, the private detention centers, which will not accept donations of soap, food, or anything, are costing taxpayers $775 per day per child. Trump hotels might be cheaper.
— Jerry King, Longview