Letter: Demonization of Russia

Demonization of Russia
Well, now we have PSAs (public service announcements) in New York and maybe other major U.S. cities where a young woman nonchalantly informs us that the big one has hit and we got this.
All we have to do with a nuclear attack is go inside and close the doors and windows.
This is about as stupid as the duck and cover and kids under school desks in the 50s and early 60s. In a nuclear attack, humanity may well be over.
In the past several years of the false Russiagate and Putin responsible for Trump’s election and even before that, the demonization of Russia had begun.
Now we hear over and over that it was Putin’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine that we have to send a hundred billion to Ukraine and tons of weapons. But it was provoked as the expansion of NATO beyond the eastern border of Germany as we promised.
The Maidan coup of 2014, the shelling of the eastern Donbas region of Ukraine killing up to 14,000 ethnic Russians of the region, the ignoring of the defacto admittance of Ukraine to NATO.
Also over the past decade, we have abandoned all nuclear arms treaties. Worried.
— Jerry King, Longview