Letter: Dems and law enforcement

Dems and law enforcement
Sure, Kathy Somer, we should all just willingly give up our guns (letter, Dec. 5). We can trust the Democrats’ strong record on law enforcement that includes no-bail laws, George Soros-funded prosecutors simply ignoring many crimes, “defund the police” and dismantling our prisons.
That will work for us and our homes just as it is working in Democrat-run cities and states where crime is growing by leaps and bounds, where criminals commit dozens of crimes and are simply booked and released to commit more crimes, where property crimes are now misdemeanors and where “smash and grab” is the new norm.
You will have to excuse me, but I don’t trust Democrats to disarm criminals the way they would willingly disarm law-abiding citizens. They simply do not appear to prioritize the best interests of honest, working American citizens. Perhaps when you change, that fewer Americans will feel the need to own guns.
In the meantime, please feel free to proudly place a sign in your front yard declaring that yours is a safe, gun-free home. That will make my home just a little bit safer.
— Al McBride, Longview