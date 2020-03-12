Letter: Dems dividing the nation

Dems dividing the nation
I cannot believe the way most media voice the same derogatory language the Democratic presidential candidates are using to describe conservative citizens. They call us stupid, racist, deplorable, gun hugging, bible loving hillbillies and never apologize for any derogatory comments made in their description to about half the nation. They use all those words to us Trump supporters.
Today’s News-Journal had an article about the Oscars audience depleting each year. What a surprise. Most of us don’t want to hear the language or the denigrating of our elected president. Things are pretty good since he is keeping his promises in spite of the opposition.
Get over your T.D.S. You will get another four years of it.
— Dale Grider, Longview