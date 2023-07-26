Letter: Dems need strong candidate

Dems need strong candidate
Texas Tribune reported on 12 July that Gov. Greg had collected $15 million in campaign contributions after the legislative session ended.
The Trib wrote, “Abbott’s campaign also said the $15 million came from ‘more than 5,200 contributors, with more than 94% coming from Texans.”’ Gov. Greg’s campaign says it like it’s a good thing. Let’s see — $15 million divided by 5,200 contributors — that’s an average of $2,884 per contributor. Those are not your average small-dollar donors.
In 2016, I gave all I possibly could to Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign until the end of the Democratic primary. ActBlue recorded my contributions at approximately $700 to Bernie’s campaign. Bernie ran a strong race with millions of small donations. The average donation — $27. Bernie lost the nomination, but he was competitive. He showed us the way. He showed us a candidate doesn’t need billionaire donors to be competitive in a political campaign.
Texas Democrats must find a strong candidate to go up against Gov. Greg. If Greg Abbott is reelected, he will be beholden to all of the wealthy contributors funneling money ($2,884-plus) into his campaign war chest. He will do the bidding of his billionaire donors.
— Charles Kelley, Longview