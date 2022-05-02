Letter: Dems want illegal votes

Dems want illegal votes
Well, John D. Foster, you outdid yourself. You implied in your April 23 (commentary) blast of hate for Trump and Republicans that the new Texas ID requirements on mail-in ballots were designed to “... keep more Texans who identify with the Democratic Party from exercising their constitutional right to vote ... .” If you were not totally blinded by your bias you would realize that the intent is to make sure that every vote is a legal vote. You choose, however, to parrot the highly divisive Democratic Party lie that Voter ID is vote suppression.
With a wide-open southern border courtesy of your beloved Joe “Paper Ballot” Biden, a reasonable person might surmise that it is important to protect our elections from outside influence, but John does not want that. Democrats WANT illegal votes. They are flooding our state with illegals in hopes of using their votes to subvert the will of American citizens.
If the concern of the Democratic Party and John D. Foster is that huge numbers of legal voters lack proper ID, why have we seen no efforts on the part of Democrats to assist those lacking such IDs in getting them?
— Al McBride, Longview