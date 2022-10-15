Letter: Dems' war on free speech

Dems’ war on free speech
A recent letter to the News-Journal touts the Democratic Party and its ability to run things better.
If the writer calls woke and broke better, we all better hope Republicans do take Congress. They will not go crazy on spending. That’s the real reason for inflation. It’s why the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates to curb private sector spending.
His letter appeared in the LNJ one day after Tulsi Gabbard ripped the Democratic Party in her resignation speech. In her speech, she ridiculed their mantra (“vote blue no matter who”).
Our current president is a prime example of that happening, much to our detriment. Gabbard also took them to task for weaponizing security agencies against political opponents. She said she could no longer support the party.
Gabbard cited their war on free speech, in particular people in government and around the nation being stalked and harassed for having opposing views.
Social media platforms restrict the opinions of those on the right.
There was a time when liberals in our nation stood up for free speech. Try doing that now, and the left will vilify you without mercy.
— Gerald Green, Longview