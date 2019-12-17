Letter: Dems would make voting meaningless

In response to Kathy Somer’s letter, “What success?” (letters, Dec. 10). The Democratic Party has shown its true colors with a trumped-up charge of impeachment and it started three years ago.

Their intent is to remove President Trump from office and invalidate 63 million voters’ votes. If this happens you can rest assured that voting will be meaningless and politicians will not answer to the people but to their party. Welcome to the new China!

— Charles Faraci Sr., Longview

