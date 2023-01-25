Letter: Desensitized

Desensitized
This weekend, we learned about more tragic mass shootings.
At least 11 people have been killed and nine injured at a dance studio in Monterey Park, California. And then on Monday, seven people in Half Moon Bay, California, were killed.
The shocking fact is that these were the 38th and 39th mass shootings in 2023 — and it’s still January. We must ask: Why is the government not enacting more stringent — yet reasonable — gun laws? Some argue that this is due to the influence of the NRA. Perhaps. But part of the reason also may be that the public has become desensitized by the constant streaming of stories about violence.
As scholars in communication have documented, when exposed to inordinate amounts of pictures and words detailing alarming events, the natural tendency is to assume these events are routine, normal — and expected. Hence, it may not be surprising that there is less of the kind of emotional response needed to motivate citizens to pressure their leaders to adopt policies to alleviate the problem.
I fear that is what we are witnessing with recent mass shootings and the media’s saturated coverage, especially with the repetitive news loops that occur in this day of 24/7 television.
— Richard Cherwitz, Austin